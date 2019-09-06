WOWO Travel Club Inaugural Cruise to Alaska
Getaway Layaway Vacations is partnering up with WOWO to give you the chance of a lifetime! Be a part of the WOWO Travel Club inaugural cruise to Alaska August 30 through September 6, 2019. You’ll get the opportunity to see our beautiful northern most state in all its glory. This 7-day cruise will include meals and snacks onboard, entertainment and activities, as well as your choice of cabin onboard the ship.
AUGUST 30 - SEPTEMBER 6, 2019
ALASKA TRIP DETAILS
YOUR CRUISE INCLUDES
7-Night Cruise (cabin of your choice)
Meals and snacks onboard
Onboard entertainment and activities
Taxes and fees
Remodeled ship
PORTS OF CALL
Vancouver, BC
Inside Passage (Cruising)
Sitka, AK
Icy Point Straight, AK
Juneau, AK
Kechikan, AK
Inside Passage (Cruising)
Vancouver, BC
ENHANCE YOUR EXPERIENCE
Make the most of your time during this magical cruise by adding any of the add-ons available to you:
City stay in Vancouver*
Alaska land tours and excursions*
Rail Journey through the Canadian Rockies*
* Optional extensions are available at an additional cost. Flights, optional excursions, pre or post cruise hotel
stay and travel protection insurance also available at an additional cost.
MINIMUM DEPOSIT: $250/PERSON BY JANUARY 31, 2019
OPTIONAL PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE:
4 MONTHLY LAYAWAY PAYMENTS (FEBRUARY 15, 2019 - MAY 15, 2019)
INSIDE CABIN: $208 PER MONTH PER PERSON (DOUBLE)
OUTSIDE CABIN: $326 PER MONTH PER PERSON (DOUBLE)
BALCONY CABIN: $433 PER MONTH PER PERSON (DOUBLE)
