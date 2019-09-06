ALASKA IS CALLING YOU.

WOWO Travel Club Inaugural Cruise to Alaska

Getaway Layaway Vacations is partnering up with WOWO to give you the chance of a lifetime! Be a part of the WOWO Travel Club inaugural cruise to Alaska August 30 through September 6, 2019. You’ll get the opportunity to see our beautiful northern most state in all its glory. This 7-day cruise will include meals and snacks onboard, entertainment and activities, as well as your choice of cabin onboard the ship.

 
 

AUGUST 30 - SEPTEMBER 6, 2019

ALASKA TRIP DETAILS

 

YOUR CRUISE INCLUDES

  • 7-Night Cruise (cabin of your choice)

  • Meals and snacks onboard

  • Onboard entertainment and activities

  • Taxes and fees

  • Remodeled ship

 

PORTS OF CALL

 

  • Vancouver, BC

  • Inside Passage (Cruising)

  • Sitka, AK

  • Icy Point Straight, AK

  • Juneau, AK

  • Kechikan, AK

  • Inside Passage (Cruising)

  • Vancouver, BC

 
 ENHANCE YOUR EXPERIENCE

 

Make the most of your time during this magical cruise by adding any of the add-ons available to you:

  • City stay in Vancouver*

  • Alaska land tours and excursions*

  • Rail Journey through the Canadian Rockies*

 

* Optional extensions are available at an additional cost. Flights, optional excursions, pre or post cruise hotel
stay and travel protection insurance also available at an additional cost.

MINIMUM DEPOSIT: $250/PERSON BY JANUARY 31, 2019

 

OPTIONAL PAYMENT PLANS AVAILABLE:

 

4 MONTHLY LAYAWAY PAYMENTS (FEBRUARY 15, 2019 - MAY 15, 2019)

  • INSIDE CABIN: $208 PER MONTH PER PERSON (DOUBLE)

  • OUTSIDE CABIN: $326 PER MONTH PER PERSON (DOUBLE)

  • BALCONY CABIN: $433 PER MONTH PER PERSON (DOUBLE)

 
LET'S TALK

Learn more about how you can make your next vacation the perfect one. I'll answer any questions you have and take care of everything you need for an unforgettable time.

We are open and happy to serve you Monday - Friday: 9am-6pm or you can set up a time to speak during evenings and weekends by appointment.

Give us a call to get started: (260) 739-3378.

Debra Cooper, Owner

 

