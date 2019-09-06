WOWO Travel Club Inaugural Cruise to Alaska

Getaway Layaway Vacations is partnering up with WOWO to give you the chance of a lifetime! Be a part of the WOWO Travel Club inaugural cruise to Alaska August 30 through September 6, 2019. You’ll get the opportunity to see our beautiful northern most state in all its glory. This 7-day cruise will include meals and snacks onboard, entertainment and activities, as well as your choice of cabin onboard the ship.